'Ravi Shastri was a broadcaster': Rashid Latif blames ex-India coach for Virat Kohli's barren spell

Rashid Latif has blamed Ravi Shastri for Virat Kohli's slump

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli's below-par performances in recent months have been a sign of worry for every Indian cricket fan. While Kohli has not hit a century for more than 2 years now, the recently concluded IPL 2022 season was a new low as he suffered first-ball dismissals on three occasions.

With the T20I World Cup in Australia later this year, fans will be hoping that the 33-year-old can find his groove once again and runs come out flowing from his bat again.

The Delhi-born batsman's last ton came way back in November 2019, and in IPL 2022 season, even though Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached the playoffs, Kohli only scored 341 runs at an average of 22.73, which is an underwhelming figure by his own lofty standards.

READ| India vs England: Virat Kohli was infected by Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, claims report

Many cricket experts have had their say regarding Kohli's slump, with Ravi Shastri urging the former skipper to take a break from cricket. Indeed King Kohli was rested for India's five-match T20I series against South Africa and now he's gearing up to face off against England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year.

In the meantime, former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif has opined that Ravi Shastri is to be blamed for Kohli's below-par performances. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the veteran added that Shastri had no business in coaching.

"It is because of him (Ravi Shastri) that this has happened. In 2019, you sidelined a player like Kumble and in came Ravi Shastri. Whether he had the accreditation or not, I have no idea. He was a broadcaster. Had no business in coaching," said Latif.

READ| 'Master at work': Watch Virat Kohli sweat it out in the nets ahead of 5th Test vs England

He further continued, "Barring Virat Kohli, I am sure there would have been other people who played a role in getting Shastri in. But that is backfiring now, isn't it? Had he (Shastri) not become the coach, he (Kohli) wouldn’t have gone out (of form)."

Shastri worked closely with Virat from 2017 to 2021 when he was the head coach of Team India, and before that, he had another stint with the Indian team when he served as the director for two years in 2014.

Ravi Shastri's tenure as India's head coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup in UAE last year, after which Rahul Dravid took over the top job.