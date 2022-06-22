'Master at work': Watch Virat Kohli sweat it out in the nets ahead of 5th Test vs England

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

DNA | Watch the 'Akhand Bharat' relationship between India & Nepal

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction; Mandvi inundated with water

IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues to timings; all you need to know about IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Master at work': Watch Virat Kohli sweat it out in the nets ahead of 5th Test vs England

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been working extremely hard in nets ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test match versus England at Edgbaston.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England, the spotlight has been on Virat Kohli who is raring to make his comeback to the Indian team, after being rested versus South Africa.

While Kohli failed to impress with the bat in IPL 2022 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached the IPL 2022 playoffs, he was subsequently rested for the five-match T20I versus South Africa. The 33-year-old utilised that break to fly to the Maldives for a short vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. 

As per the latest reports, Virat has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, however, he is said to have recovered from the virus.

READ| India vs England: Virat Kohli was infected by Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, claims report

And the Delhi-born batsman is leaving no stone unturned as he gears up for the high-voltage clash against England which will take place at Edgbaston from July 1-5. Before that, however, the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma will play a practice match against Leicestershire Foxes from June 24-28. 

The county side have been sharing videos and photos of the practice sessions of Indian players, and recently, they shared a video of King Kohli sweating it out in the nets. 

Calling the legendary batsman 'a master at work', Leicestershire shared the video on their Twitter handle. 

READ| Dinesh Karthik jumps 108 places in latest ICC T20 rankings, Ishan Kishan only Indian in top 10

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, India's preparations for the fifth Test of the series against England have been hampered by covid. Ravichandran Ashwin is reported have contracted the virus and thus he missed his flight to the UK. 

READ| India vs England: More Covid-19 cases feared in camp, series could be in trouble - Reports

As per the latest reports, India are fretting that there could be more covid cases in the camp, however, none have been reported so far. 

Earlier, India's tour of England in 2021 had to be halted in a similar fashion as the fifth match had to be postponed, because of a covid scare in the Indian contingent. The rescheduled fifth Test will now be played at Edgbaston, after which the two teams will go head to head in a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of as many games. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE