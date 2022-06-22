'Master at work': Watch Virat Kohli sweat it out in the nets ahead of 5th Test vs England

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been working extremely hard in nets ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test match versus England at Edgbaston.

Ahead of India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England, the spotlight has been on Virat Kohli who is raring to make his comeback to the Indian team, after being rested versus South Africa.

While Kohli failed to impress with the bat in IPL 2022 as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached the IPL 2022 playoffs, he was subsequently rested for the five-match T20I versus South Africa. The 33-year-old utilised that break to fly to the Maldives for a short vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika.

As per the latest reports, Virat has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, however, he is said to have recovered from the virus.

And the Delhi-born batsman is leaving no stone unturned as he gears up for the high-voltage clash against England which will take place at Edgbaston from July 1-5. Before that, however, the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma will play a practice match against Leicestershire Foxes from June 24-28.

Practice well. Stay happy pic.twitter.com/agBgIlCJiV — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 21, 2022

The county side have been sharing videos and photos of the practice sessions of Indian players, and recently, they shared a video of King Kohli sweating it out in the nets.

Calling the legendary batsman 'a master at work', Leicestershire shared the video on their Twitter handle.

You can check out the video below:

Meanwhile, India's preparations for the fifth Test of the series against England have been hampered by covid. Ravichandran Ashwin is reported have contracted the virus and thus he missed his flight to the UK.

As per the latest reports, India are fretting that there could be more covid cases in the camp, however, none have been reported so far.

Earlier, India's tour of England in 2021 had to be halted in a similar fashion as the fifth match had to be postponed, because of a covid scare in the Indian contingent. The rescheduled fifth Test will now be played at Edgbaston, after which the two teams will go head to head in a three-match T20I series, followed by an ODI series of as many games.