India vs England: Virat Kohli was infected by Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, claims report

Headlines

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

'Aap se zyada balls khel gaya': Ishan Kishan trolls Ajinkya Rahane, compares him with West Indies No.11 - Watch

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Delhi: PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood-like situation in capital

Thyroid: 10 remedies for Hyperthyroidism and Hypothyroidism

Food items Hrithik Roshan eats for a muscular body

10 superfoods that help fight diarrhea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

DNA | Watch the 'Akhand Bharat' relationship between India & Nepal

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction; Mandvi inundated with water

IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues to timings; all you need to know about IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity, expresses interest in acting

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli was infected by Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, claims report

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned from his Maldives vacation, but he has recovered now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 03:45 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rested by the BCCI for India's five-match T20I series against South Africa, and given the break, he went on a vacation to the Maldives with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. However, as per the latest reports, Kohli had returned Covid positive after the conclusion of his vacation. 

The Delhi-born batsman is said to have recovered from the infection now, as he recently jetted off to the UK for India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England. 

According to a report in the Times of India, a source close to the developments confirmed that the former Indian skipper had tested positive for Covid-19, after returning from Maldives, but he's recovered from the infection. 

READ| After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma meet fans in UK, BCCI urges players to wear masks

It is also feared that there could be more Covid cases in the Indian contingent, which could be a big blow to the Rohit Sharma-led side. 

More recently, Ravichandran Ashwin missed his flight to the UK, after testing positive for the virus, but he is reported to be in isolation now and is expected to join up with the rest of his teammates in Leicester, where the Indian contingent are practising ahead of the fifth Test. 

For the unversed, India's tour of England in 2021 also had to be ended prematurely, because of a similar situation when there was a covid scare in the Indian camp. 

READ| 'Please focus on new captain': Rohit Sharma fans unhappy with cameraman's focus on Virat Kohli

The BCCI had then decided to reschedule the fifth Test match of the series, and it will be played from July 1-5, after which India and England will also contest a three-match T20I series and an ODI series of as many games. 

However, covid could throw a spanner on all of these plans, and it remains to be seen whether there are other cases in the Indian camp.  

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

'Yamuna ji reclaims its course': Old illustrations gain viral attention as Delhi grapples with flood

Viral video: Incredible bear rescue from open well in Odisha's Nabrangpur impresses internet

Delhi news: Massive fire breaks out on 9th floor of DCM building in Barakhamba road, video surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE