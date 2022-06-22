India vs England: Virat Kohli was infected by Covid-19 after returning from Maldives, claims report

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 after he returned from his Maldives vacation, but he has recovered now.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was rested by the BCCI for India's five-match T20I series against South Africa, and given the break, he went on a vacation to the Maldives with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. However, as per the latest reports, Kohli had returned Covid positive after the conclusion of his vacation.

The Delhi-born batsman is said to have recovered from the infection now, as he recently jetted off to the UK for India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England.

According to a report in the Times of India, a source close to the developments confirmed that the former Indian skipper had tested positive for Covid-19, after returning from Maldives, but he's recovered from the infection.

It is also feared that there could be more Covid cases in the Indian contingent, which could be a big blow to the Rohit Sharma-led side.

More recently, Ravichandran Ashwin missed his flight to the UK, after testing positive for the virus, but he is reported to be in isolation now and is expected to join up with the rest of his teammates in Leicester, where the Indian contingent are practising ahead of the fifth Test.

For the unversed, India's tour of England in 2021 also had to be ended prematurely, because of a similar situation when there was a covid scare in the Indian camp.

The BCCI had then decided to reschedule the fifth Test match of the series, and it will be played from July 1-5, after which India and England will also contest a three-match T20I series and an ODI series of as many games.

However, covid could throw a spanner on all of these plans, and it remains to be seen whether there are other cases in the Indian camp.