ENG vs AUS: England star pacer Stuart Broad to retire from international cricket after Ashes series

England bowler Stuart Broad has made a significant announcement regarding his future in cricket. The 37-year-old, who recently achieved the remarkable feat of surpassing 600 wickets in Test cricket, has confirmed that he will retire after this summer's Ashes.

This momentous news was revealed by Broad himself at the conclusion of day three of the fifth Ashes Test, which took place between England and Australia at The Kia Oval.

Stuart Broad has been an integral part of the England Test team since his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2007. With an impressive record of 167 caps, he currently holds the title of the leading wicket-taker in this summer's Ashes series.

As a right-arm seamer, Broad initially showcased his skills in first-class cricket for Leicestershire in 2005 before transitioning to Nottinghamshire. His talent and dedication have also earned him a place in 121 one-day internationals and 56 international T20 games.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad told Sky Sports Cricket at the close of play on day three. "It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

"I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top.

"This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of."

Broad revealed to Sky Sports that he had been contemplating announcing his retirement for a couple of weeks. However, it was at 8.30pm on Friday evening when he finally made the decision. He chose to inform England captain Ben Stokes of his retirement at the team hotel.

The remaining members of the team were informed of this news in the changing room this morning. Despite feeling physically fit, Broad believed that the conclusion of this summer's Ashes series marked the ideal moment to draw the curtain on his illustrious career.

"I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn't sure, but once I went to Stokesy's room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I've achieved in the game," Broad said.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to... I know I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my lasting memory being of a really enjoyable changing room.

"It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits."

Currently, the son of former England batsman Chris Broad has one final task to fulfill for his country. He must complete their second innings on day four alongside his close friend and fellow international seam star, James Anderson. Together, they will resume play with the hosts at 389-9, holding a commanding lead of 377 runs over Australia.

Once this duty is accomplished, his focus will shift towards increasing his career wicket count and aiding England in securing a crucial victory. Such a triumph would ensure that this summer's Ashes series concludes with a balanced score of 2-2, preventing Australia from achieving their first series win on English soil since 2001.

