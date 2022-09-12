'Dreams do come true': Dinesh Karthik posts heartfelt tweet after his inclusion in T20I World Cup roster

Dinesh Karthik reacts after being included in India's T20I World Cup squad

Dinesh Karthik's fairytale year 2022 just keeps getting better and better. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has been included in India's T20I World Cup 2022 squad and he couldn't hide back his emotions after being named in India's roster.

DK was part of the T20 team which won the inaugural World Cup back in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy and 15 years later, the 37-year-old is still going strong.

Taking to Twitter after India's squad announcement, Karthik wrote that his dream came true.

Dreams do come true — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

READ| BCCI announce India's squad for T20I series against Australia and South Africa

"Dreams do come true," wrote the Tamil Nadu skipper on social media, along with a blue heart emoji. Indeed, ever since he made a stunning comeback into the Indian setup, after some inspiring performances with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), DK had often spoken about his 'dream' to represent India at the T20I World Cup.

It seems that the gods have been smiling from above on Karthik who not only helped RCB qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2022, but he has been equally as destructive since putting up the Indian jersey.

While Karthik could not play much during the Asia Cup 2022, but the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and Australia should give him a chance to push Rishabh Pant.

READ| 'Roman Reigns would smash MS Dhoni...': WWE icon Paul Heyman makes outrageous claim

There has been an ongoing debate about who should be India's number uno wicketkeeper and it seems after the upcoming T20I assignments the Men in Blue will ideally find their first-choice player behind the stumps.