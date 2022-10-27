Search icon
AUS vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs England Super 12 Match 26, T20 World Cup 2022

Check out all the updates for the upcoming T20 match between England-Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup which will be played in Melbourne.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

Australia vs England

England will face arch-rivals Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 fixture. England are coming off a loss against Ireland, while Australia bounced back strongly after a thumping loss to New Zealand by beating Sri Lanka. This is a crucial match for both Australia and England as a win will put them on top of the points table. A loss for either of the side would put them in a tricky position.

The hosts Australia lost to New Zealand by 89 runs in their first outing and then hammered down Sri Lanka by 7 wickets in their second one. They are standing second-last on the Super 12 points table, with 2 points to their tally.

On the other hand, England defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets in their first game. In their second game, Ireland stunned them by 5 runs (D/L method) to pull one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. They are currently positioned third on the Super 12 points table.

Match Details 

Match: England vs Australia, Super 12, Group A, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Date & Time: October 28, 1:30 PM

Venue: Melbourne

Live Streaming: Star Sports

ENG vs AUS Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks 

Batters – Dawid Malan, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Brooks, David Warner

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stonis, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers – Sam Curran, Mitchell Starc, Aston Agar, Mark Wood

Australia vs England probable XI

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood 

DNA Originals
More

