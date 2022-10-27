Search icon
Catch of the tournament? Babar Azam plucks one-handed stunner at slip vs Zimbabwe, video goes viral

Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan of Pakistan have rocked Zimbabwe's batting line-up with three wickets each so far in the encounter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:24 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

After suffering a crushing setback to India in the first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam's Pakistan faces Zimbabwe in its second encounter. Despite opting to bat first, Zimbabwe's hitters fared horribly in the first innings, falling to 96-7 after 14.4 overs. 

Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan of Pakistan have rocked Zimbabwe's batting line-up with three wickets each so far in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam impressed everyone in the middle with his quick reflexes as he caught Regis Chakabva (0 off 1). Shadab Khan bowled a leg-break that grabbed an outside edge of the bat and deflected towards the slip in the 14th over of the contest, demonstrating Babar Azam's ability in the field. 

Pakistan's captain, who was stationed at slip, had amazing mental fortitude as he plucked the ball with one hand. Babar's outstanding catch reduced Zimbabwe to 95-5 after 14 overs.

WATCH: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

More to follow..

READ| T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav goes past Mohammad Rizwan to become leading run scorer in T20Is in 2022

0,0,0,0,0,0,0,W,0,0,0,0: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls exceptional spell, equals Jasprit Bumrah’s maiden over record in T20Is
