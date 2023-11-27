DNA Explainer: How Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans

Along with Hardik's sensational return to his former franchise, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has moved from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore



In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya executed a sensational move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as per insider sources. This unexpected transfer raised eyebrows, especially since Pandya was initially included in Gujarat Titans' retention list submitted on the retention deadline day, November 26.

Contrary to expectations, it has been revealed through multiple sources that the transfer to Mumbai Indians transpired as part of an all-cash deal during the ongoing trading window. Despite Gujarat Titans having officially retained Pandya, the intricacies of the trading process allowed Mumbai Indians to secure his services. This unique situation unfolded because, even though the retention deadline had lapsed, the trading window is set to close on December 12, providing a specific timeframe for such transactions to occur.

Pandya, who had captained Gujarat Titans in 2022 and led them to a title in their debut season, played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the IPL 2023 final, where they narrowly lost to the Chennai Super Kings. Looking ahead, the IPL 2024 mini-auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, setting the stage for further team transformations and player acquisitions.

Mumbai Indians had earlier said that captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani and Arjun Tendulkar were the Indian players retained for the 2024 season.

In the run-up to the retention deadline, Mumbai Indians acquired Romario Shepherd via trade. The franchise also said in that statement that the overseas contingent of Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff and Cameron Green continue with Mumbai Indians. But now Green has moved down south to RCB.

Also paving the way for Pandya’s arrival was the release of Jofra Archer. MI confirmed that they have released Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Ramandeep Singh, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen.