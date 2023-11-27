Headlines

'Will rename Hyderabad as...': BJP's poll promise ahead of Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

DNA Explainer: How Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans

Pakistan may not host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, here’s why

What is primary liver cancer? Know symptoms, causes and prevention

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

Google testing animated emoji reactions in its Messages app

Upgrade your footwear collection with stylish women’s heels on Amazon

10 health benefits of chyawanprash

8 benefits of eating pistachio

Most expensive trade deals in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Orry's classy reply to troll's transphobic slur on him wins hearts: 'I have secondhand shame for your parents'

Kantara Chapter 1 first look: Rishab Shetty impresses with 'goosebumps-inducing' avatar, fans say 'super excited'

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

HomeCricket

Cricket

DNA Explainer: How Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians despite being retained by Gujarat Titans

Along with Hardik's sensational return to his former franchise, MI all-rounder Cameron Green has moved from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 04:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin


In a surprising turn of events, Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya executed a sensational move from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, as per insider sources. This unexpected transfer raised eyebrows, especially since Pandya was initially included in Gujarat Titans' retention list submitted on the retention deadline day, November 26.

Contrary to expectations, it has been revealed through multiple sources that the transfer to Mumbai Indians transpired as part of an all-cash deal during the ongoing trading window. Despite Gujarat Titans having officially retained Pandya, the intricacies of the trading process allowed Mumbai Indians to secure his services. This unique situation unfolded because, even though the retention deadline had lapsed, the trading window is set to close on December 12, providing a specific timeframe for such transactions to occur.

Pandya, who had captained Gujarat Titans in 2022 and led them to a title in their debut season, played a pivotal role in guiding the team to the IPL 2023 final, where they narrowly lost to the Chennai Super Kings. Looking ahead, the IPL 2024 mini-auction is scheduled for December 19 in Dubai, setting the stage for further team transformations and player acquisitions.

Mumbai Indians had earlier said that captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani and Arjun Tendulkar were the Indian players retained for the 2024 season.

In the run-up to the retention deadline, Mumbai Indians acquired Romario Shepherd via trade. The franchise also said in that statement that the overseas contingent of Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Jason Behrendorff and Cameron Green continue with Mumbai Indians. But now Green has moved down south to RCB.

Also paving the way for Pandya’s arrival was the release of Jofra Archer. MI confirmed that they have released Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Ramandeep Singh, Raghav Goyal, Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'It is time for your brother Salman Khan to...': Lawrence Bishnoi fire gunshots at Gippy Gerewal's Canada Bungalow

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

Who is Indian American doctor pledging $4 million for advocating Hinduism in US?

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's leaked pregnancy test shows she and Vicky Jain are....

Filmfare OTT Awards 2023 list of winners: Scoop, Jubilee, Dahaad win big; Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma bag top acting honours

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE