Did Anushka Sharma play for India? BCCI Women’s tweet sparks viral meme fest

Anushka Sharma and cricket usually come up in the same sentence only with Virat Kohli also in the mix. Some times it is her presence in the stands applauding Kohli and company during Team India’s matches. At other times, unfortunate netizens troll her with misguided anger after some defeats on the international stage.

However, BCCI Women’s twitter handle send social media into frenzy with a post mentioning a half-century scored by Anushka Sharma in a recent match. What is lesser known is that a namesake of the famous actress is the skipper of India’s B tea which is currently participating in the U-19 Women’s cricket cup.

In the viral tweet, the BCCI women’s handle mentioned, “Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5×4, 1×6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy (sic).”

Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5x4, 1x6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2021

The tweet from BCCI Women came after skipper Anushka Sharma scored a fifty in an U-19 Interstate one-day tournament, the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the host.

No wonder the tweet soon created a storm with many confused fans asking if Kohli’s actor wife has taken to cricket.

Witty replies started pouring in with Kohli memes and hilarrious jokes. One wrote, "For a sec I though BCCI is trolling Kohli."

In the tournament where Anushka Sharma scored the half-century, four teams – India A, India, India C and India D are facing against each other in a league setup. The tournament is taking place at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur from November 2 to November 7. Players in the mix are hoping to impress selectors and land a place in Team India’s U-19 team.