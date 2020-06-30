'Dhoni not a fan of DRS, Virat Kohli is quite the opposite': Former India batsman Aakash Chopra

The use of 'Decision Review System' has been a huge part of cricket and former India batsman Aakash Chopra has said that MS Dhoni was not a fan of the technology.

Chopra also said that India did not have a successful attempt with the DRS in 2008 and it was then that the side made up their mind about the technology.

"India was the first team to try the DRS in 2008 against Sri Lanka. MS Dhoni was not leading the side then, it was Anil Kumble. On that tour, India did not have a successful use of DRS, the team kept on taking horrible calls and we decided then that we do not like DRS," Chopra told sports anchor Sawera Pasha on her official YouTube channel.

"Dhoni was not a fan of DRS as well and it matters what a captain eventually thinks, Dhoni was convinced for the longest time that the DRS is not full-proof. Dhoni did not like it one bit," he added.

The former India batsman also said that Virat Kohli is quite the opposite of Dhoni and the current skipper is a big fan of the DRS technology.

"Virat Kohli is quite the opposite, he is a big fan of DRS, he wants in every match possible, now the thought has changed and DRS has been embraced. It`s quite ironic that Dhonidid not like DRS but he is very successful in picking the DRS," Chopra said.

Dhoni is quite successful with the DRS as most of the time, the former skipper gets it right as to what decision of the umpire needs to be questioned.

The former skipper Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2019 World Cup.

He would have been leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had the Indian Premier League (IPL) commenced from March 29.

However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.