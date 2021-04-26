Ravichandran Ashwin takes break from IPL 2021 to support his family in COVID-19 crisis

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a break from the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be returning home in Chennai, where he played his side's last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the men in blue won.

Ashwin said that his family and extended family are fighting a battle against COVID-19 and it was important for him to stay with them and support them in these tough times. He communicated this message on Twitter tagging his franchise. The 34-year old also suggested that he may return to the DC setup again in this season if the situation improves.

Taking to Twitter, Ashwin wrote, "I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals."

Delhi Capitals supported Ashwin's decision and said in a statement, "Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to take a break from #IPL2021 to support his family in the fight against #COVID19, with the option to return should things get better. We at Delhi Capitals extend him our full support."

Ashwin, who has been proactive in helping the ones in need to provide oxygen and help for COVID-19 patients in the ongoing crisis in the country is an integral member of the Capitals outfit. The Capitals have won four out of five games in this year's IPL as they finished their Chennai games. The men in blue will now travel to Ahmedabad to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a couple of days' time.