IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals prevail in super over against SRH, overcoming Kane Williamson's heroics

The Delhi Capitals prevailed in the super over to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No 20 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 66 runs off just 51 balls as he carried his side's innings through the 16 overs he batted in the main innings, but couldn't help them cross the line as the middle-order collapse didn't help them a bit.

Jagadeesha Suchith, playing his first game for the men in orange did his bit with two fours and a six and came very close to the Capitals' score, but remained one-run shot, which sent the game in the one-over eliminator. The SRH side decided to send the skipper David Warner instead along with the man of all seasons Kane Williamson, who almost got his side to the victory in the game.

Delhi Capitals gave the ball to the left-arm spinner Axar Patel, which meant a left-hander had to come to bat along with the man in form Williamson. Patel kept his calm and despite giving away a boundary, he only gave away 8 runs, 7 to be exact as one was a short run and DC needed only eight runs to chase which they did on the very last ball to get two points in the bag.

Earlier, opening batsman Jonny Bairstow got the Sunrisers off to a great start smashing balls out of the park for fun. Bairstow was the only player across both teams to have a strike rate in access of 200 in the main innings as he hit four sixes and three fours on the way to his explosive innings of 38 runs off just 18 balls.

After losing skipper David Warner to a run-out in the fourth over of the innings, Kane Williamson came to bat in the fourth over of the innings and remained till the last over unbeaten on 66 runs off just 51 balls. He brought his side to the finish line, but couldn't get them over, which meant the game had to go to the super over.

Williamson was the backbone for the men in orange, who stayed like a wall at one end. He stitched small partnerships with the likes of Virat Singh, Kedar Jadhav, however, no one could provide him support for long, which meant he had to do the majority of the work.

By the virtue of this win, the Capitals won their fourth game of the season out of the five they have played and climbed to the second spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad faced their fourth defeat of the season.