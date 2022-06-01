Deepak Chahar Wedding: First glimpses of the festivities as the CSK star is all set to tie knot in Agra

Deepak Chahar-Jaya Bhardwaj

Deepak Chahar who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and missed the whole season due to injury is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj later tonight during a royal wedding ceremony that will take place in Agra.

First pics from his Sangeet and Mehandi ceremony are out and CSK's star bowler seems to be enjoying every moment of his wedding festivities along with his soon-to-be wife.

The fast bowler had, in IPL 2021, proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after CSK's game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). where she also said yes.

Jaya Bhardwaj is the sister of Former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Bhardwaj. Reportedly, she hails from Delhi. Chahar, elder sister, who is a model and an actor herself had also clarified on Twitter that she is an Indian and is from Delhi.

The wedding is going to take place on Wednesday evening at 9 PM and CSK skipper MS Dhoni is expected to be present for it along with his wife Sakshi.

Check out the first pics of the sangeet ceremony from Deepak Chahar's wedding festivities.

Deepak Chahar's wedding: Team India and Chennai super kings all-rounder #deepakchahar is all set for his grand wedding with JayaBhardwaj today. #Agra pic.twitter.com/GVAm4GrrDJ — Anuja Jaiswal (@AnujaJaiswalTOI) June 1, 2022

The theme of the wedding ceremony is named as ‘The Royal Grandeur’. The royal theme ceremony is going to be the main attraction of the wedding theme.