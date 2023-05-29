CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: What will be revised DLS targets for Chennai Super Kings if the overs are reduced?

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was unfortunately interrupted by rain, just as the four-time champions began their chase. Gujarat had set a mammoth target of 214/4 in the first innings, leaving CSK with a daunting task ahead of them. However, the covers were soon brought on and play was halted.

The original date for the summit clash was May 28, Sunday, but heavy rainfall and hailstorm forced the game to be postponed to the reserve day, May 29. This marked the first time in the tournament's history that the finale had to be moved to the reserve day.

Despite the rain predictions for the reserve day, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first. The first innings proceeded smoothly, with Gujarat posting the highest total ever of an IPL final, thanks to Sai Sudharsan's impressive 47-ball 96.

With a daunting target of 215 to chase, CSK's opening batters Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway made a promising start, with Gaikwad hitting a boundary off the third ball to set the momentum. However, play was immediately stopped after that boundary.

As time passed and overs were reduced, the target would also decrease. Although the rain stopped around 10:15 am and the covers were removed, play could not resume due to the wet outfield. An inspection was scheduled for 10:45 pm to determine the next course of action.

The following is an outline of how the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method will be implemented in the event of rain and overs being reduced during a cricket match:

- If the rain persists and overs are reduced, the DLS method will be used to determine the target score for the team batting second.

- The target score will be calculated based on the number of overs remaining and the number of wickets lost by the team batting first.

- The following table outlines the target scores for the team batting second based on the number of overs remaining:

Number of Overs Remaining | Target Score

20 | 215

19 | 207

18 | 198

17 | 190

16 | 181

15 | 171

14 | 162

13 | 153

12 | 143

11 | 133

10 | 123

9 | 112

8 | 101

7 | 90

6 | 78

5 | 66

It is important to note that the DLS method is a complex algorithm that takes into account various factors such as run rate, wickets lost, and overs remaining. This ensures that a fair target score is set for the team batting second, even in the event of rain and overs being reduced.

By implementing the DLS method, cricket matches can continue even in adverse weather conditions, providing an exciting and fair game for both teams and spectators alike.

