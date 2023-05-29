Search icon
IPL 2023 final: 'Sara in stadium and...,' Shubman Gill hilariously trolled after missing out on big score against CSK

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: Shubman Gill becomes the youngest player in history to win the Orange Cap.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK: The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans (GT) in currently underway in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In the match, all eyes were on GT star batter Shubman Gill who has had an impressive performance in the 16th season of IPL. However, in the crucial match, Gill got dismissed with just 39 runs.

On the last day of IPL 2023, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was spotted in the stadium with actor Vicky Kaushal. For the unversed, they were rumours that Sara and Gill dating. However, the duo never talked about this. After his dismissal, Gill was hilariously trolled for his performance on D-day for GT. Here's how netizens reacted:

 

 

Meanwhile, Gill has become the youngest player in history to win the Orange Cap with 890 runs in the season with 3 centuries. Defending champions Gujarat Titans set Chennai Super Kings an imposing target of 215 in the IPL final here on Monday.

With 890 runs in 17 matches with three centuries and four fifties, an average of 59.33 and strike rate of 157.80, the 23-year-old Gill finished with the second best performance for any batter in IPL history.

