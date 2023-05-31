‘CSK IPL 2023 win credit goes to BJP…’: Tamil Nadu BJP chief's comment sparks row

BJP leader K Annamalai on CSK IPL 2023 win (File photo)

After MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 in an explosive last over, the Tamil Nadu BJP made certain comments which sparked a major row on social media. This comment revolved around CSK star player Ravindra Jadeja and his wife, BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja.

In the final IPL 2023 match between CSK and Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, CSK batter Ravindra Jadeja scored 10 runs in the last two balls, ending the match with a stellar four and winning MS Dhoni his fifth IPL trophy, matching up with Mumbai Indians for the record.

While Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai took Twitter to congratulate both CSK and Ravindra Jadeja for the win of Chennai in the cricket league, his comments regarding Jadeja and his wife Rivaba being BJP leaders sparked a debate on social media.

K Annamalai took to social media and said thatCSK won the IPL 2023 because of the Bhartiya Janta Party, saying that not just BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja, but cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is also a BJP member.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leader tweeted in his native tongue Tamil, “Cricketer Jadeja is a BJP worker. His wife Mrs. Rivaba is a BJP legislator from Jamnagar North Constituency. And he is a Gujarati! It was BJP worker Jadeja who led CSK to victory.”

It has been revealed that Annamalai made these comments while speaking about Chennai Super Kings win in the IPL 2023 on a TV news channel. The quote in the tweet was picked from a TV channel interview, and was shared with a photo of the Jadeja couple with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During this, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said, “A BJP worker scored the winning runs for the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Jadeja is a BJP worker and he is from Gujarat. His wife Rivaba is a BJP MLA. We are proud that a BJP leader scored the winning runs for Chennai.”

