Health

Health

Ravindra Jadeja diet, workout plan: Here's the secret of his fitness

In order to maintain his diet, Jadeja eats full of important nutrients like proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:12 AM IST

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is an all-around performer and his fans have a lot of respect for him because of how well he has played in several tournaments. 

But, have you ever wonder, what does his fitness regimen look like and how he prepare himself for the matche? 

Well, Jadeja sticks to specific rules when it comes to exercising and hois fitness. His strength and endurance are crucial, so he maintains a very regular and structured routine. He dedicates five to six days per week to working out. Along with being consistent, he also incorporates a variety of workout techniques that help him stay in shape and improve his performance on the field.

His fitness routine is centred on aerobic and weightlifting. However, there are further varieties. He had a knee injury and surgery in August 2022, but he was still able to return to the field and compete, thus his physical condition is deserving of commendation. Let's examine his administration.

In order to maintain his diet, Jadeja eats full of important nutrients like proteins, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Because of his line of work, Jadeja needs to provide his body with enough healthy calories to keep it active all day.

He skips his lunch and have two meals a day. He make sure to limit his consumption of any of his favourite dishes. He likes to eat, but only infrequently. That undoubtedly indicates his dedication to keeping himself physically healthy. Foods that are heavily processed, fried, or heavy in bad/empty calories are not allowed on Jadeja's diet plan. To keep his body hydrated, he also takes sure to drink a lot of water throughout the day.

 

 

