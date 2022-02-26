Cricketer Vishnu Solanki scores century in Ranji Trophy days after newborn daughter's death

Ranji Trophy has made its long-awaited return into the Indian cricketing circuit after a hiatus of two years. While many cricketers were rejoicing and relishing this opportunity, it proved to be a whole new challenge for Baroda batsman Vishnu Solanki, who recently lost his daughter while he was playing in a Ranji Trophy match.

What's even more shocking is that Vishnu, who left his team to attend his newborn daughter's funeral was back just days later and he scored a century upon his comeback.

As per reports, Vishnu was playing for Baroda in Cuttack, when he got the news that he was blessed with a daughter on February 11. However, as fate would have it, within 24 hours, the little girl left for the heavenly abode.

READ| Ranji Trophy 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy live in India

Vishnu left the camp in Cuttack to go back to his home, and attend the funeral of his newborn.

Subsequently, the 29-year-old had to miss Baroda's opening Ranji Trophy match against Bengal. Vishnu however, showed immense mental strength to return back to the camp just days later and made his comeback in Baroda's second match against Chandigarh at the Vikas Cricket Ground.

In his first match back after the tragic incident, Vishnu Solanki scored an emotional century, on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy game. By Stumps on Friday, the 29-year-old Baroda batter was still unbeaten at the crease for a score of 103, while his team ended the day with a huge 230 runs lead at the score of 398/7 when play came to a halt.

READ| Ranji Trophy 2022: Yash Dhull becomes only 3rd Indian to score century in both innings on First Class debut

Moreover, after his emotional knock, Vishnu was on the receiving end of praise from all quarters. Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Sheldon Jackson was one of those who hailed the Baroda player for his grit and determination.

What a player . Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to vishnu and his family by no means this is easy wish you many more hundreds and alot of success pic.twitter.com/i6u7PXfY4g — Sheldon Jackson (@ShelJackson27) February 25, 2022

"What a player. Has to be the toughest player i have known. A big salute to vishnu and his family by no means this is easy, wish you many more hundreds and alot of success," wrote the youngster on Twitter while saluting Vishnu Solanki's effort.

For the unversed, Solanki had earlier hogged the limelight last year, when he scored two boundaries and a maximum in the final three deliveries against Haryana to lead his side to victory under extraordinary circumstances.

In his career so far, the batter has played 24 First-Class matches, 39 List-A games, and 46 T20 matches for his home side Baroda.