'Couldn’t be happier...': Sachin Tendulkar reacts to Virat Kohli's 50th century during IND vs NZ World Cup semi-final

Virat Kohli achieved the milestone at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar himself in attendance.

Virat Kohli became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries. He overtook his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday. Tendulkar, who was also present during the match, has now reacted to Kohli's new record.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote that he couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke his record for most centuries in cricket. "The first time I met you in the Indian dressing room, you were pranked by other teammates into touching my feet. I couldn’t stop laughing that day. But soon, you touched my heart with your passion and skill. I am so happy that that young boy has grown into a ‘Virat’ player. I couldn’t be happier that an Indian broke my record. And to do it on the biggest stage - in the World Cup Semi-final - and at my home ground is the icing on the cake," Tendulkar tweeted.

