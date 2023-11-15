Watch: Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's 50th century with flying kiss during IND vs NZ match goes viral

Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI hundred with Sachin Tendulkar himself in attendance during the IND vs NZ WC semi-final.

IND VS NZ: Virat Kohli slammed his 50th century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 semi-final match on Wednesday. Kohli has surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most centuries in Men's ODIs. After he achieved this feat, his wife Anusksha Sharma, who was present in the stands, blew flying kisses.

Kohli reached the landmark when he worked Kiwis pacer Lockie Ferguson to square leg for a double, moving from 98 to 100. Kohli, a man with an impeccable sense of occasion, achieved the milestone at the Wankhede Stadium with the legendary Tendulkar himself in attendance.

The whole heft of the achievement was magnified by the fact that November 15 also was the last time Tendulkar batted in an international match for India, a Test against the West Indies at this venue.

READ | IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record for most runs in ODI World Cup