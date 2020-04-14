Coronavirus: Afridi 'shocked' with Kapil Dev's remarks, backs Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of IND-PAK series to raise funds

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi publicly backed Shoaib Akhtar's suggestion of conducting a series between India and Pakistan to raise funds for the fight against coronavirus pandemic and criticized Kapil Dev's comments on the said topic.

Dev had claimed that Shoaib is free to have his own opinion but India does not need to raise cash to protect people as they have enough.

Reacting to the former Team India skipper's take on it, Afridi said: "Shoaib Akhtar said something positive for the sake of humanity."

"I’m shocked at Kapil Dev’s reply to him as I’ve seen videos from India where people are taking food from the garbage & eating it. Whilst I respect him, Kapil shouldn’t have said what he did,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Pak Passion.

The two arch-rival nations have not played any bilateral series since 2007. They only play each other in the ICC events and Asia Cup.

Shoaib Akhtar had also previously reacted to Kapil's take on it and had said: "I don’t think Kapil Bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenues."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sporting events across the globe have come to a halt. However, Akhtar suggested that the series be played in isolation and behind closed doors where only the personnel from the broadcasting channel will be involved.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, as players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 9352 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 324 fatalities have been reported.