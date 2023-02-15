Chetan Sharma, Team India chief selector, makes shocking revelations about Kohli, Bumrah, Rohit, Hardik Pandya

File photo

In a shocking development, Team India chief selector Chetan Sharma on Tuesday was caught on camera revealing shocking things about star Indian payers, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Sourav Ganguly, etc. In a sting operation conducted by Zee News, Chetan Sharma also talked about the internal discussions which he had with head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli.

In the sting operation, Sharma claimed that several India players take injections in order to play at international level despite not fully fit. .

“Jasprit Bumrah was unable to bend as he had a major injury other than that there are one or two players who take injections in private and they are fit to play.” said Chetan Sharma.

Referring to the rift between former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Kohli, Chetan Sharma claimed that there was a major clash of egos between Kohli and Ganguly.

“When a cricketer becomes big, he feels that he can do anything and conquer anyone. So, he (Kohli) went after the President (Ganguly). Sourav Ganguly never said a word about the issue to me, but Kohli wanted to go after him. This is a dispute of ego. He said he is bigger, and Kohli said he is bigger,” he added.

Chetan Sharma revealed that Ganguly had not asked Kohli to step down as T20 captain but 'Kohli tried to defame Ganguly' by hinting that Ganguly was involved in his removal as T20I captain.

The chief selector also claimed that captain Rohit Sharma and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya call him frequently and often come to his home in order to earn favours from him.