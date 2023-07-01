'Cannot mix entertainment with stupidity': Former England captain lashes out at Ben Stokes and Co. over Bazball

Image Source: Twitter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized the Ben Stokes-led team for their dismal batting performance against Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lords in London. Led by Pat Cummins, Australia made an impressive comeback on the third day of the game, with England inadvertently aiding their cause. The Three Lions began their first innings on Friday at 278 for 4, with the captain himself unbeaten on 17 and Harry Brook batting on 45 not out. However, their failure to capitalize on this advantageous position was due to their lack of intent and poor shot selection.

Taking advantage of the overcast conditions at Lords, the Australian bowlers exploited the situation and swiftly dismissed the remaining six wickets of England for a mere 47 runs. The Ben Stokes-led side was ultimately bowled out for 325 runs, losing their last nine wickets for a disappointing 137 runs.

"England need to be realistic. They cannot mix entertainment with stupidity,' Vaughan said on Test Match Special as quoted by Daily Mail.

"For the first 188 runs, England played good cricket with proper shots. Australian bowlers got no help as the ball was not doing anything, so they resorted to short balls. What came next was pure stupidity," he added.

Mitchell Starc emerged as the standout bowler for Australia, claiming three wickets for 88 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head also made valuable contributions, each taking two wickets. Consequently, Australia secured a commanding 91-run lead over England in the first innings.

Notably, it was Steve Smith's remarkable innings of 110 runs that propelled Australia to a total of 416 runs before being all out in their first innings.

