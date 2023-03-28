'Bumrah earning crores, Umran not in WC plans': Fans slam BCCI after release of names of players in annual contract list

Source: Twitter

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently released the annual contract list of Indian cricketers. The list reflected the shuffling of players from what it was in the last contract. Many got upgraded to the upper category and few faced demotion. However, as many as 7 players lost their contracts. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja got promoted to the top tier (A+ category) with an annual salary of 7 Cr. A+ category now has four players, captain Rohit Sharma, former Skipper Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja.

All rounder Hardik Pandya who captained the Indian team in absence of Rohit Sharma in the limited overs also got promoted from C to A category. Veteran cricketers like Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane are among 7 players who were wiped off from the annual contract list.

Netizens reacted on Twitter after the revelation of the contract. Many looked unhappy for Bumrah earning crores in spite of being injured and out of competitive cricket for months. Few also questioned about Jammu Express Umran Malik not being a part of the annual contract. Shikhar Dhawan’s inclusion in the contract also surprised netizens as he is out of the team in all three formats.

BCCI 2022-23 annual contracts:



A+ (7cr):

Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah and Jadeja.



A (5cr):

Hardik, Ashwin, Shami, Pant and Axar.



B (3cr):

Pujara, KL, Iyer, Siraj, Surya and Gill.



C (1cr):

Dhawan, Shardul, Kishan, Hooda, Chahal, Kuldeep, Sundar, Samson, Arshdeep and KS Bharat. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 26, 2023

NEWS - BCCI announces annual player retainership 2022-23 - Team India (Senior Men).



More details here - https://t.co/kjK4KxoDdK #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2023

Bumrah taking rest and earning crores (@pratikxlucifer) March 26, 2023

Very surprising to see deepak chahar out of the central contract, a strange decision. Is it Because he was injured, then if that is the case why is bumrah has the contract. — Joel P (@joel_535) March 27, 2023

Umran Malik kaha hain bhai — Shaikh Sahab (@ShaikhSahab333) March 26, 2023

why dhawan is retained??? he is dropped from all three formats — Kawal7818 (@kawal7818) March 26, 2023

Sad to see Umran Malik didn’t get annual contract. He must be out of WC plan. March 27, 2023

Netizens also questioned whether this means only players on the contract list will get the chance to play in the World Cup which is scheduled to happen in India later this year.