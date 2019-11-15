Headlines

Brazil vs Argentina, Friendly football match: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Star forward Lionel Messi will also be playing his first match for the "La Albicelestes" since his three-month suspension from international football.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 10:25 PM IST

The old rivels of the footballing world, Brazil and Argentina, are set to lock horns with each other again at the King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia on Friday, November 15.

This will also mark the first encounter between two footballing giants since their controversial semi-final clash the 2019 Copa America from earlier this year.

Star forward Lionel Messi will also be playing his first match for the "La Albicelestes" since his three-month suspension from international football. 

 

When and where to watch Brazil vs Argentina:


Where and when is Brazil vs Argentina match being played?

Brazil vs Argentina match will be played on November 15, 2019, at the King Saud University Stadium, Saudi Arabia.

 

What time does Brazil vs Argentina match begin?

Brazil vs Argentina match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Brazil vs Argentina live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Argentina match will not be live telecasted in India. 

 

How and where to watch online Brazil vs Argentina live streaming?

Unfortunately, Brazil vs Argentina match will not be telecasted by anyone online in India.



Argentina Squad:

Agustin Marchesin, Juan Musso, Emiliano Martinez, Esteban Andrada

Juan Foyth, Renzo Saravia, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Marcos Rojo, Walter Kannemann, Nicolas Taglafico, Nehuen Perez, Guido Rodriguez

Giovani lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Nicolas Dominguez, Rodrigo de Paul, Marcos Acuna, Roberto Pereyra, Lucas Ocampos

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lucas Alario, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala


Brazil Squad:

Alisson, Ederson, Daniel Fuzato

Danilo, Emerson, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Felipe

Casemiro, Arthur, Fabinho, Douglas Luiz, Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Paqueta, Willian

David Neres, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Rodrygo

