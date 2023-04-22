'Brainless from LKO': Venkatesh Prasad slams KL Rahul after shocking loss against Gujarat Titans

Image Source: Twitter

The Lucknow Super Giants experienced a devastating 7-run loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) during the 30th match of IPL 2023. Despite having 8 wickets in hand and requiring only 30 runs off 30 balls, the home team was unable to secure a victory while chasing a target of 136. KL Rahul had been batting exceptionally well, with 58 runs off 45 balls, leading many to believe that LSG had the match in their grasp.

However, the Gujarat Titans made a remarkable comeback, displaying heroic efforts that ultimately led to their triumphant 7-run win.

Venkatesh Prasad lashed out at KL Rahul following LSG's defeat and wrote: "Bottling a run chase when 30 needed of 35 balls with 9 wickets in hand requires some baffling batting. Happened with Punjab in 2020 on few ocassions losing games they should have won easily. As brilliant as Guj were with ball & Hardik smart with his captaincy, brainless from Lko."

Talking about the match, GT won the toss and chose to bat first. They relied on the impressive performances of Hardik Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha to put up a defendable total. Saha played some excellent shots and faced more than six overs on a challenging batting track. Pandya, on the other hand, took his time and batted at a strike rate of 100. He then upped the ante towards the end of the innings, smashing 22 runs in an over of Ravi Bishnoi.

Apart from Saha and Pandya, only Vijay Shankar managed to score in double digits for GT. In response, LSG got off to a quick start, with their openers adding 55 runs in just 6.3 overs. Krunal Pandya then added 51 runs for the second wicket with the captain. At the time of his dismissal, the home team needed 30 runs off 33 balls, and it seemed like they would complete the chase with ease.

However, LSG choked following Krunal's dismissal and failed to score more than six runs in any of the last six overs. The result was a hard pill to swallow for LSG, who now sit at the second spot with four wins from seven matches. Meanwhile, GT has acquired the fourth spot in the table with four wins from six matches.

