IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 7 runs

The Gujarat Titans (GT) recently found themselves in yet another nail-biting last over thriller, but this time they emerged victorious. With 12 runs needed in the final six deliveries, discarded India pacer Mohit Sharma stepped up to the plate and bowled an excellent over, resulting in the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) losing four wickets and only managing to score four runs. Mohit's clinical performance saw LSG fall seven runs short of their 136-run target, with KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda all being dismissed.

LSG's opening pair of Rahul and Kyle Mayers gave them a solid start, adding 55 runs for the opening wicket before Rashid Khan cleaned up Mayers for 24(19). Krunal Pandya then joined the chase and added 51 runs with the LSG skipper for the second wicket before getting out for a run-a-ball 23. Nicholas Pooran was then removed shortly for 1(7).

Earlier in the match, LSG's bowlers put up a phenomenal show, restricting Gujarat to only 135/6 in 20 overs after they opted to bat first. Shubman Gill fell for 0, but Wriddhiman Saha and skipper Hardik Pandya added 68 runs for the second wicket before the wicketkeeper-batter fell for 47(37). Hardik scored 66(50) before getting out to Stoinis in the final over.

LSG's Krunal Pandya scalped two wickets and conceded just 16 runs in his full quota, while Stoinis also took two wickets, both of which came in the final over, and gave away 20 runs in his three overs.

IPL Points Table after GT win

1. Rajasthan Royals (PTS 8, NRR +1.043)

2. Lucknow Super Giants (PTS 8, NRR +0.547)

3. Chennai Super Kings (PTS 8, NRR +0.355)

4. Gujarat Titans (PTS 8, NRR +0.212)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (PTS 6, NRR -0.068)

6. Mumbai Indians (PTS 6, NRR -0.164)

7. Punjab Kings (PTS 6, NRR -0.298)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (PTS 4, NRR -0.214)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTS 4, NRR -0.794)

10. Delhi capitals (PTS 2, NRR -1.183)

IPL 2023 Orange Cap List

1. Faf du Plessis - 343 runs

2. David Warner - 285 runs

3. Virat Kohli - 279 runs

4. KL Rahul - 262 runs

5. Devon Conway - 258 runs

IPL 2023 Purple Cap List

1. Mohammed Sirj - 12 wickets

2. Rashid Khan - 12 wickets

3. Mark Wood - 11 wickets

4. Yuzvendra Chahal - 11 wickets

5. Mohammed Shami - 10 wickets

