Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai, age fraud claims surface

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket. He achieved this feat during his debut in the Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna on Friday.

Although there is some discrepancy regarding Suryavanshi's exact age across different platforms, it is undeniable that he is indeed one of the youngest players to grace mainstream first-class cricket.

Online forums and platforms suggest that Suryavanshi is approximately 12 years old, but in an interview, he clarified that he will be turning 14 in September 2023.

In an interview in April last year, Vaibhav had said that he'll turn 14 in September 2023.



The young cricketer recently represented the India U-19 B team in the quadrangular home series, which included the youth teams of England and Bangladesh. In five matches, he scored an impressive 177 runs, even achieving a half-century while opening the innings in a seven-wicket loss to the Bangladesh U-19 B team.

Suryavanshi also showcased his skills in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, where he accumulated 393 runs in five matches, ranking as the eighth-highest run scorer. Additionally, he displayed his talent in the Bihar U19 side's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jharkhand, scoring 151 and 76 runs.

Suryavanshi's cricket journey began at the tender age of six, and by the time he turned seven, he had already joined a cricket academy. Under the guidance of former Ranji cricketer Manish Ojha, he honed his skills and developed as a player.

During a recent match, Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman chose to bowl first after winning the toss, which meant that Suryavanshi had to wait for his turn to bat.

Nevertheless, Suryavanshi's cricketing career has started on a promising note. The fact that the state association granted him his first-class debut at such a young age speaks volumes about his talent and potential. It is a clear indication that they believe in his bright future.

To put things into perspective, even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was hailed as one of the most promising talents in Mumbai during his school days, made his first-class debut at the age of 15 years and 232 days.

