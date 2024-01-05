Headlines

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai, age fraud claims surface

DNA TV Show: Indian Navy evacuates 21-member crew of vessel hijacked in Arabian sea

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Shweta Tiwari says 'filmy people make TV actors feel small', shares how it was different on Indian Police Force set

10 anti ageing foods you must eat

9 spices that promote weight loss

7 common mistakes after meals that cause weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Indiana Jones, Speed Racer actor Christian Klepser, his 2 young daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Ayalaan trailer: Sivakarthikeyan teams up with alien to protect earth, fans laud 'Hollywood standards VFX with message'

Salaar: Spanish dub of Prabhas, Prashant Neel's latest blockbuster will be released in Latin America

HomeCricket

Cricket

Bihar's 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi makes Ranji Trophy debut against Mumbai, age fraud claims surface

Suryavanshi's cricket journey began at the tender age of six, and by the time he turned seven, he had already joined a cricket academy.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 11:25 PM IST

article-main
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar's Vaibhav Suryavanshi has made history by becoming one of the youngest players to ever participate in Indian first-class cricket. He achieved this feat during his debut in the Ranji Trophy clash against Mumbai at the Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna on Friday.

Although there is some discrepancy regarding Suryavanshi's exact age across different platforms, it is undeniable that he is indeed one of the youngest players to grace mainstream first-class cricket.

Online forums and platforms suggest that Suryavanshi is approximately 12 years old, but in an interview, he clarified that he will be turning 14 in September 2023.

The young cricketer recently represented the India U-19 B team in the quadrangular home series, which included the youth teams of England and Bangladesh. In five matches, he scored an impressive 177 runs, even achieving a half-century while opening the innings in a seven-wicket loss to the Bangladesh U-19 B team.

Suryavanshi also showcased his skills in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy 2023, where he accumulated 393 runs in five matches, ranking as the eighth-highest run scorer. Additionally, he displayed his talent in the Bihar U19 side's Cooch Behar Trophy match against Jharkhand, scoring 151 and 76 runs.

Suryavanshi's cricket journey began at the tender age of six, and by the time he turned seven, he had already joined a cricket academy. Under the guidance of former Ranji cricketer Manish Ojha, he honed his skills and developed as a player.

During a recent match, Bihar captain Ashutosh Aman chose to bowl first after winning the toss, which meant that Suryavanshi had to wait for his turn to bat.

Nevertheless, Suryavanshi's cricketing career has started on a promising note. The fact that the state association granted him his first-class debut at such a young age speaks volumes about his talent and potential. It is a clear indication that they believe in his bright future.

To put things into perspective, even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who was hailed as one of the most promising talents in Mumbai during his school days, made his first-class debut at the age of 15 years and 232 days.

READ| T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, dates, venues - All you need to know

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

Tata Punch EV breaks cover, bookings open at Rs 21000, to offer range of…

Mira Rajput uses this DIY hack for her dry skin in winter

Meet the heir of Rs 33,000 crore business empire who resigned as CEO of company to focus on...

3 Best Sites To Buy Snapchat Followers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE