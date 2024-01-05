T20 World Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, dates, venues - All you need to know

The champions of the inaugural edition, India, will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, set to be played in the West Indies and USA in June of this year. The tournament will kick off with the host country, USA, facing off against Canada on June 1 in New York. India has been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan, Ireland, USA, and Canada. The champions of the inaugural edition, India, will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan will take place on June 9 in New York. India's next two matches against the USA and Canada are scheduled for June 12 and June 15, respectively. All of India's group stage matches will be played in the USA.

Out of the 29-day tournament, 16 matches will be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York, while the remaining 41 matches will be played across six different islands in the Caribbean. The semi-finals will be held in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals are scheduled for June 26 and June 27 in Guyana and Trinidad, respectively. The final match will be hosted by Barbados on June 29.

Defending champions England are placed in Group B alongside the 2021 champions, Australia. Namibia, Scotland, and Oman complete the group.

Group C consists of New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea.

Group D, also known as the "group of death," features South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

Group stage schedule:

June 1 - USA vs Canada - Dallas

June 2 - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea - Guyana

June 2 - Namibia vs Oman - Barbados

June 3 - Sri Lanka vs South Africa - New York

June 3 - Afghanistan vs Uganda - Guyana

June 4 - England vs Scotland - Barbados

June 4 - Netherlands vs Nepal - Dallas

June 5 - India vs Ireland - New York

June 5 - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda - Guyana

June 5 - Australia vs Oman - Barbados

June 6 - USA vs Pakistan - Dallas

June 6 - Namibia vs Scotland - Barbados

June 7 - Canada vs Ireland - New York

June 7 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan - Guyana

June 7 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Dallas

June 8 - Netherlands vs South Africa - New York

June 8 - Australia vs England - Barbados

June 8 - West Indies vs Uganda - Guyana

June 9 - India vs Pakistan - New York

June 9 - Oman vs Scotland - Antigua

June 10 - South Africa vs Bangladesh - New York

June 11 - Pakistan vs Canada - New York

June 11 - Sri Lanka vs Nepal - Florida

June 11 - Australia vs Namibia - Antigua

June 12 - USA vs India - New York

June 12 - West Indies vs New Zealand - Trinidad

June 13 - England vs Oman - Antigua

June 13 - Bangladesh vs Netherlands - St. Vincent

June 13 - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad

June 14 - USA vs Ireland - Florida

June 14 - South Africa vs Nepal - St. Vincent

June 14 - New Zealand vs Uganda - Trinidad

June 15 - India vs Canada - Florida

June 15 - Namibia vs England - Antigua

June 15 - Australia vs Scotland - St. Lucia

June 16 - Pakistan vs Ireland - Florida

June 16 - Bangladesh vs Nepal - St. Vincent

June 16 - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands - St. Lucia

June 17 - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea - Trinidad

June 17 - West Indies vs Afghanistan - St. Lucia

Super 8 schedule:

June 19 - A2 vs D1, Antigua

June 19 - B1 vs C2 - St. Lucia

June 20 - C1 vs A1 - Barbados

June 20 - B2 vs D2 - Antigua

June 21 - B1 vs D1 - St. Lucia

June 21 - A2 vs C2 - Barbados

June 22 - A1 vs D2 - Antigua

June 22 - C1 vs B2 - St. Vincent

June 23 - A2 vs B1 - Barbados

June 23 - C2 vs D1 - Antigua

June 24 - B2 vs A1 - St. Lucia

June 24 - C1 vs D2 - St. Vincent

Knockouts:

June 26 - Semifinal 1 - Guyana

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

June 27 - Semifinal 2 - Trinidad

June 29 - Final - Barbados