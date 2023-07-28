Headlines

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

Lucky Bhaskar’s first-look poster revealed: Is Dulquer Salmaan and Venky Atluri’s movie about a financial scam?

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

7 fruits to eat in monsoon for wonderful health benefits

Weight loss tips: 7 simple and healthy habits to shed extra kilos

10 superfoods that are healthy for your liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3000 crore, it's not Rajinikanth, Kamal, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Vijay, or Ajith

Kajol talks about friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals he would 'stab her with folk’ if she tried to do this

Darasing Khurana teams up with UNICEF India for promoting mental health awareness

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to retire? Star Indian pacer drops 'cricketer' from Instagram bio

This change has led many to question whether the swing king has played his last match for India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has sparked speculation about his future after making a small change to his Instagram bio. The 33-year-old seamer last represented India in November of last year, during a T20I match in New Zealand. However, he was subsequently dropped for the home series against the BlackCaps and Sri Lanka. Bhuvneshwar was also not included in the Indian squad for the three ODIs against Australia. Despite playing in all 14 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, the quick bowler has not been seen in action since then.

What adds to the mystery is that Bhuvneshwar has not been reported as injured. Furthermore, he has not played any competitive cricket, including domestic matches, since the IPL in 2023. 

On Friday, observant Twitter users noticed that Bhuvneshwar removed the word "Cricketer" from his bio. Previously described as an Indian cricketer, his current profile simply states "Indian." This change has led many to question whether the swing king has played his last match for India.

According to a report from TheCricketLounge, it appears that Bhuvneshwar Kumar may be on the verge of announcing his retirement from international cricket following the India vs Ireland series. Additionally, the report suggests that Ravichandran Ashwin may also consider stepping away from limited overs cricket.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was included in the T20 World Cup squad in November 2022, where he participated in four matches and managed to secure three wickets. However, his performance in the last T20I against New Zealand in Napier was lackluster, as he failed to take any wickets in the four overs he bowled. Furthermore, he was not selected for the T20I series against West Indies.

To add to his woes, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was not included in the BCCI's contract this year and is not expected to be part of the upcoming ODI World Cup either.

Throughout his career, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has represented India in 21 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 48 T20Is, accumulating 63, 132, and 49 wickets respectively. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the only Indian bowler to achieve five-wicket hauls in all three formats of the game.

READ| Watch: Babar Azam makes young fan's day with brilliant gesture after Pakistan clinch series 2-0 vs Sri Lanka

