Watch: Babar Azam makes young fan's day with brilliant gesture after Pakistan clinch series 2-0 vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam graciously presented his jersey to one of his devoted fans following the conclusion of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday, July 27.

This heartwarming incident occurred after the visitors achieved a resounding victory over Sri Lanka, winning by an astounding innings and 222 runs. Not only did they secure this remarkable win, but they also accomplished a flawless 2-0 whitewash, setting a positive tone for their new World Test Championship cycle (2023-25).

A captivating video shared on Twitter captured the moment when Babar, standing on the sidelines, generously handed over his jersey before heading towards the dressing room. The young fan was visibly elated and overjoyed to receive this precious memento from his idol.

Babar Azam Gifted his Test Jersey to a Young Fan So Cute. #BabarAzam #NoChangeNeededPCB pic.twitter.com/KBMtBAYFcE — Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, another spectator was observed clutching Noman Ali's jersey. The latter showcased an exceptional performance, claiming seven wickets as the hosts were dismissed for a mere 188 runs in their pursuit of 411.

Babar Azam, attributed the team's triumph in the series, securing a 2-0 victory. The 28-year-old commended Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel for their remarkable achievements, with Shafique scoring a double century in the second Test and Shakeel achieving the same feat in the first Test.

“Very proud to win the series, all credit to the boys and the coaching staff who've worked hard from the last 3-4 months. Everyone put in their efforts for us to win the series. We ticked all the boxes, worked hard on batting and fielding. Not a lot of it in the pitch for the pacers but they bowled really well in both Tests. This is a team game, Saud in the first Test and Abdullah here were outstanding,” Babar said.

Babar Azam and his team will be embarking on their next Test series in Australia. This highly anticipated three-match series is set to commence in Perth on December 14th.

