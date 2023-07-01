‘Bhaiyya, kyu?’: KKR star recalls how MS Dhoni’s tactical brilliance outsmarted him

Image Source: Twitter

The accomplishments of MS Dhoni as a cricketer are nothing short of extraordinary. At the age of 41, he has solidified his position as one of the greatest captains in the history of the game.

Dhoni holds a unique distinction in cricket, being the only captain to have triumphed in all three ICC white-ball tournaments - the 2007 World T20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. Additionally, he led India to the pinnacle of success in Test cricket.

Dhoni's leadership and strategic prowess have been instrumental in his team's victories. His ability to inspire and guide his players has set him apart from his peers. His achievements on the field have left an indelible mark on the sport.

Although Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020, he remains an active player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In a remarkable achievement, he recently led CSK to their fifth IPL title, matching a record.

During a conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast, Venkatesh Iyer, the all-rounder for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), shed light on Dhoni's astute strategies and provided a glimpse into how the CSK captain orchestrated his dismissal in the IPL 2023.

"I and one more guy was batting. There were two fielders on the off-side – a short third man and covers. Everything was fine before he just called a fielder and placed it the other side. The very next ball went the exact same way and he was out caught. He could have had some bad luck too but I was wondering 'Why did it have to be off the very next ball? It could have happened 3-4 deliveries later, right?' Suddenly it felt 'Oh man! What a mind this guy has'," Venkatesh said.

"Just this year, I was batting and I played a shot and got out at short third man. I turned around and saw 'He is standing wrong. That's not where a fielder stands. He is standing at a wrong position; he should be more to the right. Then I realised 'Oh'. I asked him after the match, 'Bhaiyya, kyu?' (Why?) He said the way the ball was leaving my bat; the fielders should be a lot fine. Then I was like 'WOW! I never even thought like that. To think so quickly then and there, and to understand the angle – cricket is all about angles – to read it is I think his biggest strength," he added.

Recalling another incident when MS Dhoni pulled off a similar stint the 28-year-old said, “I and one more guy was batting. There were two fielders on the off-side – a short third man and covers. Everything was fine before he just called a fielder and placed it the other side.

The very next ball went the exact same way and he was out caught. He could have had some bad luck too but I was wondering ‘Why did it have to be off the very next ball? It could have happened 3-4 deliveries later, right?’ Suddenly it felt ‘Oh man! What a mind this guy has,” he added.

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut for India in November 2021, has already showcased his talent in two ODIs and nine T20Is. Notably, he has had the privilege of sharing the dressing room with contemporary legends such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, among others.

READ| Asian junior champions Nikita and Kriti storm into finals at Youth Women’s National Boxing Championship