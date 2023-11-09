Bengaluru rains: What happens if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is washout? Will Pakistan play India in World Cup semi-final?

Let us tell you that in case there is a washout, there will be significant consequences as far as the World Cup points table is concerned. If the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is washed out, both teams will share points. New Zealand will be stuck with 9 points while Sri Lanka be on 5.

Parts of Bengaluru are under yellow alert till November 10 and there are high chances the World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Chinnaswamy Stadium could get affected because of it. There is a high chance that the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be washed out as there are about four thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the last four-five days prompting the MET department to issue a yellow alert from Monday.

Though the Chinnaswamy Stadium has one of the best drainage facilities in India, it is possible that relentless rains could have the last laugh.

Let us tell you that in case there is a washout, there will be significant consequences as far as the World Cup points table is concerned.

If the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka is washed out, both teams will share points. New Zealand will be stuck with 9 points while Sri Lanka be on 5. The latter has no chance of making it to the World Cup semi-finals but a rain washout would also dent New Zealand's chances.

New Zealand needs a resounding win against Sri Lanka to reach 10 points.

A rain washout in the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match could also prove to be an opportunity for Pakistan. Pakistan currently have 8 points in 8 matches and they face England on Sunday. If they beat England then they would qualify for the semi-finals.

An India-Pakistan semi-final clash on Thursday at Eden Gardens is still possible. For this to happen, Pakistan will have to play their best game against England on Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led side, which is slowly getting its rhythm back, needs to win big and will have the advantage of playing after New Zealand and Afghanistan's game.

Afghanistan, the tournament's most improved team had Australia on the mat before snatching defeat from an advantageous position, taking on title-contenders South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday.

So when Pakistan take on England at Kolkata on Saturday they will have the advantage of knowing the exact run-rate equation. For Afghanistan to qualify as the fourth team, they have to win against power-packed South Africa by a huge margin to eclipse the NRR of New Zealand and Pakistan.

But if New Zealand and Pakistan lose against Sri Lanka and England respectively, then just winning against South Africa will do it for Afghanistan.