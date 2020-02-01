Bench Sachin Tendulkar, even he wont score runs: Virender Sehwag questions team management over Rishabh Pant's exclusion

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag has raised question marks over the team management for the way they introduced wicketkeeper Rishab Pant into the national side.

Sehwag also claimed that the youngster was not given enough time to develop and leaving him out of the team will only make him less confident about his abilities.

“Rishabh Pant has been left out how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, even he won’t score runs. If you feel he’s the match-winner why don’t you play him? Because he’s not consistent?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Pant recently lost his spot as India's first-choice wicketkeeper in white-ball cricket to KL Rahul, who has been performing exceptionally on the pitch for the past few months now.

The left-handed batsman picked up a concussion during India's first ODI clash against Australia and was ruled out for the final two matches of the series.

Due to his injury, KL took on the wicketkeeping job for the 'Men In Blue' and performed brilliantly to help his side secure the three-match ODI series against the Aussies 2-1.

The veteran opener then went on to express his thoughts on how during his playing days, the skipper used to speak to the player who’s been made to sit out just to make them feel more confident for the next time they get drafted into the playing 11.

“During our time, the captain used to go and talk with the player (in question). Now I don’t know if Virat Kohli does the same or not," he said.

"I am not part of the team setup. But people say that when Rohit Sharma went to Asia Cup as captain, he used to talk to all the players,” he added.

'Viru' also spoke about the instance when former Team India skipper MS Dhoni during a face-to-face meeting termed him as a slow outfield player before calling him so in a press conference.

“When MS Dhoni said in Australia that the top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media".

"He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders. Talk at the team meeting was that we need to play Rohit Sharma who is new and that’s why there will be rotation policy. If the same is happening now, that’s wrong,” he added.