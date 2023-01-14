BCCI announces India's squad for New Zealand series and first two Tests against Australia

Team India (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand and the first two Test matches against Australia. Prithvi Shaw has been included in the T20I squad against New Zealand, while Hardik Pandya has been retained as the captain of the team for the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the Test matches against Australia and the ODI series against New Zealand. The noteworthy inclusion in the series against Australia is Ravindra Jadeja, whose participation is contingent upon his fitness, while Shardul Thakur has been reinstated for the ODI series against New Zealand. This is an exciting opportunity for the Indian team to demonstrate their prowess and prove their mettle against two formidable opponents.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from injury, has not been included in any of the squads. Bumrah's absence is a major setback for India, and his participation in the last two Test matches against Australia is uncertain. KL Rahul and Axar Patel were not considered for selection for the series against New Zealand due to personal commitments.

Full Squads:

ODI squad vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad vs New Zealand:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Squad for the first two Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R.Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

