Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

BCCI announces India's squad for New Zealand series and first two Tests against Australia

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the Test matches against Australia and the ODI series against New Zealand.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

BCCI announces India's squad for New Zealand series and first two Tests against Australia
Team India (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand and the first two Test matches against Australia. Prithvi Shaw has been included in the T20I squad against New Zealand, while Hardik Pandya has been retained as the captain of the team for the shortest format of the game. 

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the Test matches against Australia and the ODI series against New Zealand. The noteworthy inclusion in the series against Australia is Ravindra Jadeja, whose participation is contingent upon his fitness, while Shardul Thakur has been reinstated for the ODI series against New Zealand. This is an exciting opportunity for the Indian team to demonstrate their prowess and prove their mettle against two formidable opponents.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from injury, has not been included in any of the squads. Bumrah's absence is a major setback for India, and his participation in the last two Test matches against Australia is uncertain. KL Rahul and Axar Patel were not considered for selection for the series against New Zealand due to personal commitments.

Full Squads:

ODI squad vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umran Malik.

T20I squad vs New Zealand:

Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Squad for the first two Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R.Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

READ| Manchester United replace Cristiano Ronaldo with new striker, details inside

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.