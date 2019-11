Barbados vs Canada, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for BAR vs CAN today in Super50 Cup

Dream11 Prediction - Barbados vs Canada 10th match

BAR vs CAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Barbados vs Canada 10th ODI match today, November 11 at the Conaree Sports Club in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Barbados vs Canada 10th ODI (BAR vs CAN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Leviko Boucher

Batters – Nicholas Kirton (VC), KY Ottley, Nitish Kumar

All-Rounders – Ashley Nurse (C), Shamar Springer, Shreyas Movva

Bowlers – J Bishop, Miguel Cummins, Nauman Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai

BAR vs CAN My Dream11 Team

Leviko Boucher, Nicholas Kirton (VC), KY Ottley, Nitish Kumar, Ashley Nurse (C), Shamar Springer, Shreyas Movva, J Bishop, Miguel Cummins, Nauman Zafar, Shahid Ahmadzai

BAR vs CAN Probable Playing 11

Barbados: KY Ottley, LS Boucher, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter (C), Tevyn Walcott (WK), KR Mayers, Shamar Springer, Ashley Nurse, J Bishop, Miguel Cummins, Chemar Holder.

Canada: Rayyan Pathan, Jeet Mehta, Nitish Kumar, Arslan Khan, Kanwarpal Tathgur (C), Harsh Thaker, Shreyas Movva (WK), Kanwar Mann, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kaleem Sana, YR Patel.

