BAN vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Dharamsala

Check out all the details related to Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Dharamsala.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:41 PM IST

Bangladesh will face off against Afghanistan in the third match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the prestigious Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Bangladesh has a clear advantage in their head-to-head clashes against Afghanistan, having emerged victorious in their previous One Day International encounter with a convincing 89-run lead.

In their warm-up match against England, Bangladesh displayed their prowess by posting a commendable total of 188 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 37 overs, despite the game being interrupted by rain. However, England, showing great determination, managed to chase down the target of 197 runs in just 24.1 overs.

On the other hand, Afghanistan enters this match with a significant warm-up victory against Sri Lanka under their belt. In a challenging pursuit of 295 runs, Afghanistan showcased their resilience by reaching the target in 38 overs, with four wickets still in hand.

Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match is on Saturday, October 7 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time is the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 10:30 am (IST). Toss will take place at 10:00 am.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+Hotstar.

Pitch report

This cricket pitch is renowned for being one of the fastest surfaces in the country, offering seamers ample opportunity to make an impact throughout the game. Batting here is no walk in the park, particularly during the first half, as statistics reveal that teams chasing the target have emerged victorious in three out of the four One Day Internationals played on this ground.

Weather Report

In the current weather conditions, the temperature will be at a comfortable 33°C. The humidity level will be a moderate 49%, ensuring a pleasant atmosphere. A gentle breeze with a speed of 11 km/hr adds a refreshing touch to the surroundings. Furthermore, there is no precipitation to be expected.

Probabale playing XIs

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

