Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Bahut paise waste karti hai': Pooja Vastrakar’s father wants his daughter to invest WPL’s INR 1.9 cr

Pooja is currently a part of India's T20 World Cup squad in South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

'Bahut paise waste karti hai': Pooja Vastrakar’s father wants his daughter to invest WPL’s INR 1.9 cr
Image Source: PTI

No matter how much we grow up, we will always remain kids in the eyes of our parents, especially our desi parents. This is certainly the case with Indian cricketer Pooja Vastrakar. She is an all-rounder who currently plays for Madhya Pradesh and India, as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and right-handed batter. A tweet that is currently going viral reveals how her father once said that she was wasting a lot of money and he wanted her to invest all of her money in a fixed deposit.

Before heading to South Africa for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Pooja gifted her father a car worth Rs 15 lakhs. Rather than being pleased, her father was disheartened and deemed it a waste of money. Vastrakar was one of the most sought-after players at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), where she was purchased for Rs 1.90 crore by Mumbai Indians (MI).

“Pooja Vastrakar’s father said, “Pooja wastes alot of money. I want her to invest all the money of WPL (1.9cr) in a Fixed Deposit," read the tweet.

Bandhan Ram, Vastrakar's father, desires for his daughter to invest the money she earned from the WPL auction into a Fixed Deposit. By doing so, she will be able to secure her financial future and ensure that her hard-earned money is put to good use.

“Bahut paise waste karti hai. Mai chahta hun ki ye saare paise ka FD kar le (She wastes a lot of money. I want her to open a fixed deposit account with all the money),” Ram told The Indian Express.

Ram, a retired BSNL employee, fondly remembered how his daughter had always held the ambition of representing India one day. Whenever he asked her why she was spending so much time playing cricket as she grew up, she would always reply with this dream.

“Since the age of four, she has been into cricket. I never thought that she would go on to play for India one day. But she always knew it. Whenever she asked for money for cricket, I would tease her by asking why she was wasting her time in cricket. She used to say, ‘aap dekhna, India khelungi (You see, one day, I will play for India),” he added.

WPL auction

A total of 448 female cricketers went under the hammer for the Women's Premier League, with 269 of them being Indian and 179 being overseas players. The five participating teams spent a total of Rs 59.5 crore at the 2023 auction. Ten players were bought for Rs 1 crore, with four of them being purchased for over Rs 2 crore.

READ| 'Ganguly ne bohot politics ki hai': Fans shocked as Chetan Sharma reveals Sourav Ganguly ‘disliked’ Virat Kohli

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.