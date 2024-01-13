'His ticket in T20 World Cup squad is confirmed’: Suresh Raina makes bold prediction on India star

Suresh Raina has heaped praise on this player and said that the all-rounder has booked his ticket for the T20 World Cup squad.

Suresh Raina, the former Indian cricketer, is confident that Axar Patel has secured his spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad following a remarkable display in the initial T20I against Afghanistan. During this encounter, Axar showcased an impressive performance by claiming two wickets and conceding only 23 runs in his four-over spell. His pivotal role in India's triumph disrupted Afghanistan's rhythm on a flat pitch at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on January 11

All-rounder Axar had to miss the ODI World Cup due to an injury, but he is now eager to exhibit his skills in the upcoming IPL 2024 and the five-match Test series against England. His primary goal is to enhance his chances of making it to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

Despite facing adverse cold weather conditions, the 29-year-old's dedication to his strengths and his patient approach yielded positive results, enabling him to outmaneuver the Afghan batters, including dismissing opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. His contributions played a pivotal role in India securing a six-wicket victory and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

In a conversation on Colors Cineplex, Raina expressed that Axar has consistently delivered with both bat and ball whenever given the opportunity, suggesting that he might have performed well enough to deserve a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

'He (Axar) bowls in the powerplay. He has done well whenever he has batted. (Pragyan) Ojha can tell better about his trajectory as he is himself a left-arm spinner. He varies his pace, the way he dismissed (Rahmanullah) Gurbaz. I feel his ticket is confirmed,' said Raina.

Pragyan Ojha supports Raina's claim regarding Axar's inclusion in the T20 World Cup. Ojha aligns with the 37-year-old's perspective, expressing that Axar deserves a spot in the team. The former spinner emphasized that the all-rounder consistently excels when provided with opportunities, and his game-reading ability is exceptional.

'He should be kept. When a bowler or an all-rounder remains in and out of the team and performs whenever given a chance, it means his game-reading sense is top-class, his game awareness is always intact,' said Ojha.