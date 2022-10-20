Australia's Josh Inglis ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 after suffering injury while playing golf

Josh Inglis suffers freak injury ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Australia's backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 after being hospitalised days ahead of the tournament. Inglis picked up a freak injury while playing golf, as per multiple reports.

The hosts are set to begin their title defence against New Zealand in Sydney on October 22, but Inglis will take no part in the mega event.

Inglis wouldn't have started for Australia unless something were to happen to first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade, but this will definitely go down as a bizarre incident just days before Aaron Finch and Co begin their World Cup campaign.

The 27-year-old had to be treated on his way to the hospital as his gold club broke on impact with the ball, leaving Inglis with a deep cut in the right hand.

The incident took place at the New South Wales Golf Club, according to a report in cricket.com.au. The report further added that Cricket Australia (CA) issued a statement about Inglis' injury on Wednesday, stating that the injury would be assessed.

Furthermore, Inglis could require a few stitches, although it almost nearly confirms that he will play no part in the World Cup

"Inglis did not appear likely to feature in Australia`s first match against New Zealand at the SCG anyway unless there was an injury to first-choice gloveman Matthew Wade," said the report.

Finch's side tasted a T20I series defeat at the hands of India, after which they beat West Indies 2-0 in another T20I series, but suffered a 0-2 reverse against England in the lead-up to World Cup 2022. In their only warmup game before the opening match of the tournament, Australia lost to India by six runs.

