AUS vs PAK: David Warner reveals only Rohit Sharma can break Brian Lara's record of 400 not out

Warner on Saturday became the first cricketer to score a triple-ton at the Adelaide Oval and inked his name in the cricketing history books.

Australia's star opener David Warner has expressed his thoughts on how Team India's Rohit Sharma can surpass West Indies legend Brian Lara's record score of 400 not out in a Test match.

The Aussie opener created history when went past former greats Sir Don Bradman (334) and Mark Taylor's (334*) innings score with his record-breaking unbeaten knock of 335 runs on Saturday.

Warner also became the first cricketer to score a triple-ton at the Adelaide Oval and inked his name in the cricketing history books.

It was skipper Tim Paine who decided to declare Australia's innings as soon as Warner went past Taylor's record (334*) and the cricket fans were not at all happy because they all wanted to see Lara's long-standing record broken.

Even though the 33-year-old couldn't break the record. However, he backed Sharma to break Lara's record in the near future, which he achieved in 2004 during Windies' match against England.

"Yeah, look, I think it's about the person himself. We've got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it's very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it," Warner said during an interview.

"At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn't actually think like I could clear the ropes."

"I think, one day, if I've to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely."

Warner then went on to share his encounter with former India opener Virender Sehwag during his time with the Delhi-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said it was he who first told David that he will become and good Test batsman.

"When I met Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty 20 player. I said 'you're out of your mind, I've not played many first-class games'," Warner told reporters.

"He always said 'they will have slips and gully, covers open, mid-wicket stay there. mid-off and mid-on will be up, you can get off to a flier and sit there all day and you'll be picking them all off'.

"That's always stuck in my mind, it sounded very easy when we were discussing then," he added.