Asia Cup 2021 postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

In what comes as bad news for cricket lovers, the Asia Cup T20 tournament, which was scheduled to be held in June in Sri Lanka, has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last time the Asia Cup was to be held in 2018. It was scheduled to be held next month but Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it was not possible for them to organize the tournament in wake of the pandemic.

"Due to prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," Ashley de Silva, the Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive, told media on Wednesday.

The 2020 edition has been shifted a number of times. The tournament which was originally scheduled to be held in September 2020 in Sri Lanka was moved to June 2021 due to COVID-19. However, the unrelenting pandemic has played spoilsport again.

With all the teams planning for their Future Tour Programs (FTPs) for the next two years, the tournament is likely to happen only after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup. A formal statement from the Asian Cricket Council is, however, yet to come.

Initially, Pakistan was supposed to host it. However, due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament was moved to the island nation.