Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Arun Lal praises Virat Kohli for his 'aggression', says he changed Team India's 'mindset'

Former Bengal coach Arun Lal has praised Virat Kohli as he helped change the 'mindset' of players with his 'aggressive' approach in Test cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Arun Lal praises Virat Kohli for his 'aggression', says he changed Team India's 'mindset'
Arun Lal credits Virat Kohli for changing 'mindset' of players in Test cricket

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has come for some much-needed praise from former Indian cricketer Arun Lal, who praised the former for his aggressive approach in Test cricket which changed the 'mindset' of the team. Kohli took as India's Test captain in 2014, after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the format. 

The 33-year-old inspired a new sense of belief in the players, as they played for winning games without the fear of losing, ditching the traditional methodology of playing for a draw first, and then trying to go for a win. 

Kohli's tenure as captain of the Indian Test team will go down as the best ever, with 40 wins out of 68 games. Arun Lal credited the Delhi-born batsman for helping India play a new brand of cricket, which they continue to play till date. 

READ| Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli drop places, massive gains for Pant, Hardik in ODI rankings

Speaking to Jagran TV, the former Bengal coach said, "There was a time when winning in Test cricket was considered once you secured yourself a draw. But this thinking has changed now and I give complete credit to Virat Kohli."

The 66-year-old further continued, "He changed the mindset of the team and made the team play for a win without the fear of losing."

Arun Lal also lauded Rishabh Pant and backed him to carry forward the legacy of Kohli.

READ| IND vs WI: BCCI spends THIS staggering sum for chartered flight to accommodate players' wives

Similar to Kohli, Pant isn't afraid to take risks, and he has developed into a crucial player for India in Test matches, playing important knocks in the victory over Australia in Gabba in 2021, and he was impressive in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England. 

"Virat brought that aggression to the team and it (can only) get any better if Pant can continue this," added Arun Lal. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 to be declared SHORTLY at karresults.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.