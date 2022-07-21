Arun Lal praises Virat Kohli for his 'aggression', says he changed Team India's 'mindset'

Arun Lal credits Virat Kohli for changing 'mindset' of players in Test cricket

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has come for some much-needed praise from former Indian cricketer Arun Lal, who praised the former for his aggressive approach in Test cricket which changed the 'mindset' of the team. Kohli took as India's Test captain in 2014, after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the format.

The 33-year-old inspired a new sense of belief in the players, as they played for winning games without the fear of losing, ditching the traditional methodology of playing for a draw first, and then trying to go for a win.

Kohli's tenure as captain of the Indian Test team will go down as the best ever, with 40 wins out of 68 games. Arun Lal credited the Delhi-born batsman for helping India play a new brand of cricket, which they continue to play till date.

Speaking to Jagran TV, the former Bengal coach said, "There was a time when winning in Test cricket was considered once you secured yourself a draw. But this thinking has changed now and I give complete credit to Virat Kohli."

The 66-year-old further continued, "He changed the mindset of the team and made the team play for a win without the fear of losing."

Arun Lal also lauded Rishabh Pant and backed him to carry forward the legacy of Kohli.

Similar to Kohli, Pant isn't afraid to take risks, and he has developed into a crucial player for India in Test matches, playing important knocks in the victory over Australia in Gabba in 2021, and he was impressive in the rescheduled fifth Test match against England.

"Virat brought that aggression to the team and it (can only) get any better if Pant can continue this," added Arun Lal.