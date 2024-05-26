Meet actor, who was dropped from first film after heroine refused to work with him, had 15 flops in 10 years, is now...

Rajneish Duggall has said that Priyanka Chopra refused to share screen with him in Yakeen as he was a newcomer.

Rajneish Duggall was a popular model before he made his debut as an actor in the 2008 supernatural horror film 1920. The film, starring Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story-fame as the leading lady and directed by Vikram Bhatt, was a box office success. But Rajneish was supposed to make his debut with the romantic mystery thriller Yakeen in 2005, but was dropped due to Priyanka Chopra.

In a recent interview with the popular YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Rajneish said, "I was the first choice for Yakeen, I was signed for the film. In fact, I was working on it. When I met director Girish Dhamija, he asked me, ‘When can you move to Mumbai?’ I was already planning to move to Mumbai. So, I got training from Girish ji himself; he is an alumnus of the National School of Drama and a dialect coach. They signed a three-film deal with me. I had a double role in the film with Priyanka as the lead. They put me in a penthouse at Juhu 10th Road. They gave me a car and a driver. One call and a person would bring food to my flat. I was going to classes and fully preparing. I prepared for 2-2.5 months. I left brand endorsements of Siyaram, Vimal, and other companies to concentrate on the film."

"Suddenly, the producer, Sujit Kumar Singh, called me to his office at night. He told me that Priyanka has become a big star in the time span since they had signed me and they had paid her for the bulk deal, now she is saying ‘I will not work with a newcomer.’ My first reaction was that change the girl because I only saw them putting money on me. I didn’t understand movie business at that time. They said Priyanka wanted that, but I feel it could have been the managers or the people around her. I don’t blame her, but she was aware that I was doing the film. She could have said, ‘No, he will do it'", he added.

Yakeen was eventually made with Arjun Rampal and Priyanka Chopra, and Rajneish made his debut with 1920. After 1920, Rajneish starred in several films such as Be Careful, This Weekend, Spark, Laal Rang, Wajah Tum Ho, Beiimaan Love, and Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle among others. All of them couldn't repeat the success of his debut film and Rajneish had a total of 15 flops in the next 10 years.

Rajniesh is now attempting to make a comeback with web series as he was last seen in the Nigerian-Indian Netflix series Postcards on Netflix, which started streaming earlier this month on May 3.

