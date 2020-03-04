'Are we going to be No.1 team only at home?': Sandeep Patil gives verdict on India's 2-0 Test series loss in New Zealand

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Sandeep Patil has expressed his thoughts on Team India's embarrassing 2-0 series loss in the hands of New Zealand.

Patil claimed that the Indian head coach Ravi Shastri should be more concerned about his side's poor performance where the Indian batsmen failed to adapt to the playing conditions.

“New Zealand beat us convincingly (2-0) and it was painful to see our batsmen not playing their natural game. To me, this was beyond comprehension," Sandeep told Mid-Day.

"Doing what comes naturally to you is the only way you can put runs on the board. All of them have played enough cricket to adjust."

“I am aware that teams struggle against us but if you want to be the No.1 team in the world, you have to succeed in all conditions. Are we going to be the No.1 team only at home?", he added.

Also read IND vs SA: Sourav Ganguly confirms new selection committee will pick Team India squad for ODI series vs South Africa

After a below-average performance in the first Test, which India ended up losing by 10 wickets, Team India was humbled by an emphatic 7-wicket loss by New Zealand in the second Test of the two-match series at the Hagley Oval at Christchurch.

Speaking on the topic of Indian batters' approach to the game, Patil said: "You are prodding, prodding, leaving and leaving more balls and score 10 runs in 70 balls—not acceptable. Not for a moment I am saying be reckless or flashy. You just cannot go into a shell. These guys are brilliant cricketers."

With this victory, the Blackcaps also whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and claimed up to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 180 points.

Still, India are still leading the pack with 360 points after 9 matches played.