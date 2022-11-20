'Another video game inning..': Virat Kohli praises Suryakumar Yadav as he notches 2nd T20I ton

Virat Kohli calls Suryakumar Yadav's century 'video game' stuff

Team India's youngsters faced off against New Zealand in the second T20I, and it was an occasion lit up by Suryakumar Yadav who notched his second T20I century. The 32-year-old played like a man possesses, remained unbeaten at 111 and helped India reach a total of 191.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the New Zealand T20Is, used the opportunity to travel to Uttarakhand with his wife Anushka Sharma on a holiday, but he also found time to praise Suryakumar.

The two of them have grown fond of each other of late, and their bromance was on show again as Virat revealed he didn't watch the game live, but hailed the 'numero uno' for his video game-like inning.

"Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him @surya_14kumar," wrote Kohli as he praised his compatriot.

SKY's blitzkrieg included 11 boundaries, and seven massive sixes as he notched his century with a strike rate of 217. He helped India to a 191-run total, and if not for Tim Southee's final over hattrick the Men in Blue could have very easily crossed the 200-run mark.

In reply, New Zealand were off to a shaky start, having been reduced to 71-3 after 10 overs.