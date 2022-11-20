Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Another video game inning..': Virat Kohli praises Suryakumar Yadav as he notches 2nd T20I ton

Virat Kohli who is currently holidaying away in Uttarakhand revealed that he didn't watch India's match live but praised SKY for his knock.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

'Another video game inning..': Virat Kohli praises Suryakumar Yadav as he notches 2nd T20I ton
Virat Kohli calls Suryakumar Yadav's century 'video game' stuff

Team India's youngsters faced off against New Zealand in the second T20I, and it was an occasion lit up by Suryakumar Yadav who notched his second T20I century. The 32-year-old played like a man possesses, remained unbeaten at 111 and helped India reach a total of 191. 

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the New Zealand T20Is, used the opportunity to travel to Uttarakhand with his wife Anushka Sharma on a holiday, but he also found time to praise Suryakumar. 

The two of them have grown fond of each other of late, and their bromance was on show again as Virat revealed he didn't watch the game live, but hailed the 'numero uno' for his video game-like inning. 

"Numero Uno showing why he's the best in the world. Didn't watch it live but I'm sure this was another video game innings by him @surya_14kumar," wrote Kohli as he praised his compatriot. 

READ| LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score: Bhuvneshwar removes Allen, India off to a good start

SKY's blitzkrieg included 11 boundaries, and seven massive sixes as he notched his century with a strike rate of 217. He helped India to a 191-run total, and if not for Tim Southee's final over hattrick the Men in Blue could have very easily crossed the 200-run mark. 

In reply, New Zealand were off to a shaky start, having been reduced to 71-3 after 10 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.