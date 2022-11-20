LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score: Team news, live streaming, all you need to know

LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score

LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score:

Hardik Pandya-led Team India will be raring to go against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After the first match of the series was washed out before a ball was bowled, both teams will be hoping to get a game.

However, the weather report doesn't look good for the second T20I either, with rain expected to play spoilsport. It remains to be seen how the weather affects the match, but players of both teams will be hoping to give it their all.

India and New Zealand were both knocked out in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, thus both sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways. After the first match was abandoned, both Kane and Hardik insisted that the second T20I will not be an unofficial third-place decider for the T20 World Cup, instead, both sides will be looking to start 'fresh'.

With India claiming a 5-0 clean sweep the last time they toured New Zealand for a T20I series, the Men in Blue will certainly be confident of a positive result.

