LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score: Team news, live streaming, all you need to know

LIVE| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I cricket score:
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will be raring to go against Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the second T20I of the three-match series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday. After the first match of the series was washed out before a ball was bowled, both teams will be hoping to get a game.
However, the weather report doesn't look good for the second T20I either, with rain expected to play spoilsport. It remains to be seen how the weather affects the match, but players of both teams will be hoping to give it their all.
India and New Zealand were both knocked out in the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2022, thus both sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways. After the first match was abandoned, both Kane and Hardik insisted that the second T20I will not be an unofficial third-place decider for the T20 World Cup, instead, both sides will be looking to start 'fresh'.
With India claiming a 5-0 clean sweep the last time they toured New Zealand for a T20I series, the Men in Blue will certainly be confident of a positive result.
READ| IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch and weather report
The last time India and New Zealand came head-to-head in a bilateral series, it was back in 2021 when the Kane Williamson-led unit travelled to the subcontinent. India had won the series comfortably although the conditions in New Zealand are very different.
What: IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I
When: Nov 20, 07:30 PM LOCAL, 12:00 PM IST, Toss at 11:30 AM
Where: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson will be hoping to get a game, having lost their respective ties in the World Cup, both sets of players will be raring to go and we can expect an epic battle between the two sides, weather permitting.
The first T20I in Wellington was washed out and unfortunately, there are some concerns regarding the second T20I as well. The bad weather seems to be following these teams from Australia to here in New Zealand as well.
Hello and welcome folks to the live coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at Bay Oval. We'll buildup to the mouth-watering clash and keep you updated with every update so stay tuned to this space.