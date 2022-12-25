'Anil chopped and changed me': Chris Gayle trolls Kumble, ex-PBKS coach reacts

Chris Gayle trolled former Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble during the IPL 2023 auction

Chris Gayle, legendary West Indies batsman who dominated the Indian Premier League in his peak spent four years with the Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021. Gayle's IPL career may not have ended well because of intermittent opportunities later on, but it was still a tremendous one overall, especially during his seven-year spell with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In reference to the franchise Punjab Kings, Gayle, who is serving as an analyst for the host broadcaster at the IPL 2023 auction, made a humorous dig at his old coach Anil Kumble.

Gayle was referring to the inconsistency of the Punjab Kings, who had changed skipper a year after the huge auction. After the massive auction, Mayank Agarwal was selected as the Kings' captain but was later released due to his subpar fielding and batting. Gayle said that Kumble chopped and changed him in the lineup while serving as PBKS coach, leaving Kumble and panelists Eoin Morgan and Scott Styris in disarray.

“I might be on the unlucky side, or should I say... (looks at Kumble) what should I say?” Gayle said.

“Both of us are on the same page," Kumble responded.

WATCH:

Sam Curran was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore, the highest price in the history of the cash-rich league, making it the largest buy of the auction. The Punjab-based team will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan, and the 2014 champions, who have gone eight seasons without making the playoffs, will be seeking to halt their title-less streak.

