Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Anil chopped and changed me': Chris Gayle trolls Kumble, ex-PBKS coach reacts

Kumble was sacked after 3-year stint with the franchise, where PBKS failed to make it to the playoffs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

'Anil chopped and changed me': Chris Gayle trolls Kumble, ex-PBKS coach reacts
Chris Gayle trolled former Punjab Kings coach Anil Kumble during the IPL 2023 auction

Chris Gayle, legendary West Indies batsman who dominated the Indian Premier League in his peak spent four years with the Punjab Kings from 2018 to 2021. Gayle's IPL career may not have ended well because of intermittent opportunities later on, but it was still a tremendous one overall, especially during his seven-year spell with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

In reference to the franchise Punjab Kings, Gayle, who is serving as an analyst for the host broadcaster at the IPL 2023 auction, made a humorous dig at his old coach Anil Kumble.

Gayle was referring to the inconsistency of the Punjab Kings, who had changed skipper a year after the huge auction. After the massive auction, Mayank Agarwal was selected as the Kings' captain but was later released due to his subpar fielding and batting. Gayle said that Kumble chopped and changed him in the lineup while serving as PBKS coach, leaving Kumble and panelists Eoin Morgan and Scott Styris in disarray.

“I might be on the unlucky side, or should I say... (looks at Kumble) what should I say?” Gayle said.

“Both of us are on the same page," Kumble responded.

WATCH:

Sam Curran was acquired by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore, the highest price in the history of the cash-rich league, making it the largest buy of the auction. The Punjab-based team will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan, and the 2014 champions, who have gone eight seasons without making the playoffs, will be seeking to halt their title-less streak.

READ| TUF 1 finalist and UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar dies at 45

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Save the kids by finding the tiger hidden in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.