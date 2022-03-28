All eyes on Hardik Pandya ahead of the Gujarat Titan's opening match - Here's why

There are many new captains who are leading an IPL team this year. But, among them, the name of Hardik Pandya came as the captain of Gujarat Titans came on as an intriguing choice. A team that will make its IPL debut this year decided to go with a new skipper who in past has no experience of leading an IPL side.

Hardik Pandya has always played for the Mumbai Indians from the time he started playing the IPL in 2015. This will be his first experience when he will be seen playing for an IPL team other than Mumbai Indians.

Hardik Pandya is well known for his all-around performance with both bat and bowl but due to his injury in 2021, He has not bowled as much as he would have expected. He has always been a long hitter ofnthe ball but his bowling and fielding capabilities will only be known as the tournament progresses.

Captaining an IPL team involves a larger set of skills beyond batting and bowling and there can be no better example of leading an IPL team other than MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Not pointing out to anyone or making comparisons here, But captaincy involves remaining calm in those crunch moments. Hardik Pandya is an explosive player and emotions can be visible on his face but he can overcome them by his brute performance during the IPL this year.

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans will play their 1st IPL game against KL Rahul led Lucknow Super Giants, who are also making their IPL debut. The match is scheduled to take place on 28th March 2022.