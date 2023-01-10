All about Suryakumar Yadav’s earnings, net worth, endorsement fee, car collection

File photo

Explosive Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav is in superb form these days and he is scoring runs in nearly every games. Suryakumar is currently the No 1 T20 batsman in the world and Suryakumar’s stunning performance with the bat is playing a big role in improving his brand value and increasing his earnings.

According to reports, several big companies would sign Suryakumar as their brand ambassador in the coming days and this help Suryakumar earn a massive amount of money.

In November 2022, Suryakumar’s brand value had increased by a whopping 200%.

It is reported that 6-7 popular brands are in queue to sign Suryakumar as their brand ambassador. These brands include beverages, mobile accessories, media and sports.

Earlier, Suryakumar used to charge Rs 20 lakh as endorsement fee but according to media reports, the swashbuckling batsman has increased his endorsement fee to Rs 60-70 lakh in November 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav’s earnings

When Suryakumar Yadav had started his career with IPL he was paid only Rs 10 lakh per season but this amount increased to Rs 8 crore in 2022.

Suryakumar will play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of IPL but his fans are of the view that the batsman would have easily fetched Rs 15-20 crore if he had gone under the hammer in mini auction.

Suryakumar Yadav net worth

According to media reports, Suryakumar’s Yadav net worth is around Rs 32 crore.

Suryakumar Yadav’s car collection

Suryakumar Yadav has a collection of high-end cars. He has recently bought a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, which is worth Rs 2.15 crore.

He also owns a Range Rover Velar which is worth Rs 90 lakh and a Mini Cooper S and Audi A6.